Nursing home confirms 31 residents and staff have Covid-19

The managers of a nursing home in County Laois have confirmed 31 of its residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise said 21 of these cases relate to residents and 10 to members of staff.

A spokeswoman said: ”Since we had confirmed cases towards the end of last week, all family members were contacted and have been updated on a continuous basis.

Read More

“A Family Liaison Officer was appointed last evening at the nursing home and is engaging with relatives of residents at the home.

“All families have been contacted directly by telephone between last night and this morning and have been given status updates on the health, welfare and care of their relative.”

She said that in line with public health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

“We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters,” she added.

“Our Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

“We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by our lead inspector at HIQA.”

She said the nursing home remains fully operational but is closed to visitor and non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions.

It comes after Dr Tony Holohan in a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Sunday highlighted 31 open outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes, including several in the past week.

It was cited among the reasons by Nphet was looking for a Level 5 lockdown across the country.

The fear is that with rising levels of community transmission that it will be very difficult to protect nursing homes.

Half the people who died from the virus so far have been in nursing homes although the level of infections in these facilities have gone down dramatically from the early months of the crisis.

There were 38 outbreaks at the end of September.

All staff now undergo serial testing for the virus.

An outbreak is regarded as closed when no positive case has been detected for 28 days.

Read More

Online Editors