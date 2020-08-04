Number on pandemic unemployment payment down 54pc since peak

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, said it was particularly encouraging to see the downward trend (Julien Behal/PA)

THERE are now 274,600 people on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), a 54pc fall in the number claiming it since the peak.

The number receiving the emergency state support dropped by 4pc, or 12,300 since last week, when there were 286,900 people receiving it.

Overall, numbers are down by 54pc since peak levels of 598,000 on May 5 and the total amount paid out so far is over €3bn.

In addition to the 274,600 people getting the pandemic payment:

*390,000 workers are being supported by a temporary wage subsidy scheme

*and 220,900 people are receiving standard jobseeker payments, as of the end of June.

The top sectors in which employees are returning to work are accommodation and food services, the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and construction.

According to new figures released today, the largest group by age returning to work are under 25.

Some 74,200 people will receive the €203 rate of the pandemic payment this week, which is 3,800 less than last week.

Most people – 200,400 - will continue to receive the €350 rate of payment, which is 8,500 less than last week.

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, said it is particularly encouraging to see the downward trend reflected in every county as people continue to get back to work.

“Today we are paying €85.2m to recipients of the pandemic unemployment payment, bringing the total amount paid under PUP to over €3bn,” she said.

“To put this into context, last year my department paid out €2.1bn in child benefit.

“This therefore reflects the scale of the support the Government has provided to those who lost employment during the public health crisis.”

She said the Government is committed to continuing to support those most adversely impacted by the pandemic by extending the payment by seven months until April 2021.

