Number of people claiming unemployment payments approaching 800,000

THE number of people claiming the emergency €350-a-week payment for coronavirus job losses has shot up by more than 50,000 in the last week.

There are now 584,000 people claiming the €350-a-week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

That brings the total number claiming various State supports for being unemployed close to 800,000 people.

There were already 210,000 people on the live register before the crisis.

Senior government official Liz Canavan said there are still a small number of people who have entered incorrect PPS or IBAN numbers and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is contacting these people to get the correct information for payment to be made.

She said the easiest way to make an application is through the website MyWelfare.ie.

Ms Canavan said there's also an online facility to close a claim and gave the example of where an employer has claimed the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

She said the number of employers availing of the temporary wage subsidy scheme in a bid to help retain staff has risen to 46,000.

A cumulative total of €321m in payments have been made under the scheme which is administered by the Revenue.

New payments being made to employers today come to €21.3m and this will be in their bank accounts tomorrow.

