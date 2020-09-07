Number of people claiming pandemic payment down 63pc since peak

The number of people on the pandemic unemployment payment is down over 63pc since the peak.

There are now 219,900 on the emergency payment – a fall of 5,100 or 2pc since last week.

The top sector in which employees are going back to work is education, followed by the hotel and restaurant industry, and transport and storage sector.

Those in the 45 to 54 age range are the largest cohort returning to work, followed by those in the 35 to 44 age group.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said it is encouraging to see more and more people close their pandemic unemployment payment as they go back.

“The drop this week is mainly attributed to people returning to work in the education sector,” she said.

“I wish to acknowledge the huge effort made by all involved in this sector whose work and determination have enabled our schools to re-open after being closed for so long.”

Read More

Online Editors