Number of people arrested for breaching coronavirus restrictions more than doubled in the last week - Drew Harris

THE number of people arrested for being in breach of the Covid-19 regulations has more than doubled in the past week as people continue to flaunt emergency restrictions.

This afternoon Garda Commissioner Drew Harris announced that gardai have invoked special powers to police restrictions for the pandemic a total of 76 times since they were introduced on April 8, compared to 32 last week.

Gardai carrying out Covid-19 operations have also dealt with 760 separate offences including drink-driving, drugs seizures as well as public order offences.

Over the last three weeks there have been 31 reported incidents where a member of An Garda Siochana has been spat or coughed at, and gardai have had to deploy anti-spit guards 15 times since April 8.

The Policing Authority last week expressed concern about these being used on juveniles, but Gardai have said it is a last resort and a lawful use of force currently on issue to international police services.

Some 16,000 are available to gardai but only members who have completed relevant training may deploy the personal protective equipment (PPE).

The spit-guards are being deployed as a temporary measure in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but the policy and use of them will be reviewed in September.

"These spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel are reprehensible, and show the challenges members of An Garda Siochana are facing in keeping people safe in unique circumstances," the Garda chief said.

Commissioner Drew Harris, speaking at a media briefing at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park, also said that a lacuna in the regulations about day-trippers had been raised with the Attorney General.

"They've come back to us to say that our interpretation of the regulations is correct, that a day-tripper to the jurisdiction, which practically can only really be people from Northern Ireland because their place of residence isn't here, the regulations as pertain to essential travel don't apply," he said.

However, Mr Harris added that other elements of the regulations including mass gatherings do apply to people living outside of the jurisdiction as well as criminal law and road traffic legislation.

The Garda Commissioner said there were two incidents referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) where people from Northern Ireland travelled long distances into the Republic which weren't for essential travel purposes.

Last week gardai conducted more than 10,000 checkpoints to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 travel restrictions and this will be expanded this week onto motorways and trunk roads.

Mr Harris said it would be a "false comparison" to contrast the number of road users from the Easter weekend, when it was "eerily quiet", to recent days, and that from their experience at checkpoints most people are giving valid reasons for undertaking essential journeys.

He also said that investigations are ongoing in relation to people gathering in large groups outside the Four Courts, as happened this morning and last week, and that individuals are being identified and files of evidence being sent to the DPP.

"I'd like to say to individuals who intended in the future to go to the Four Courts are in jeopardy of committing offences and being reported," he added.

This comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under pressure from his cabinet ministers to begin lifting Covid-19 restrictions after the bank holiday weekends.

During a Cabinet meeting today several ministers insisted the Government should begin the process of easing restrictions to give the public hope after weeks of lockdown.

However, the Taoiseach and Health Minister Simon Harris did not give their colleagues any indication of their exit strategy ahead of announcement due on Friday.

"It was all very depressing and neither of them gave us much hope," one minister said.

