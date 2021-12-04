Number of patients with Covid falls below 500 for first time since October – Tánaiste

The number of patients with Covid has fallen below 500 for the first time since October, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tweeted.

His tweet comes less than 24 hours after the Government announced new restrictions which would come into place on December 7 and remain in place over the festive season until January 9.

The Cabinet held an emergency Cabinet meeting yesterday and accepted fresh Nphet advice to implement restrictions over Christmas.

The restrictions include a limit on four households in any house at one time, a maximum of six people at a table and table service only in pubs and restaurants, nightclubs to close once again, Covid passes to be extended for use in hotels and gyms and PCR/antigen testing required for entry into Ireland from abroad.

Indoor cultural and sporting events should be held at a 50pc capacity.

Now, according to Mr Varadkar, the “plan is working”.

"Third doses, masks, test and isolate, physical distancing. Thank you for what you are doing,” he wrote.

He added; “Don’t lose heart. Let’s all have a safe Christmas.”

