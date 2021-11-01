Number of healthcare staff off due to Covid doubles to 3,500 in ten days, as Niac meets today to discuss booster jab

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer with the HSE, said hospitals are under pressure

THE number of healthcare staff missing work due to Covid-19 has almost doubled to 3,500 in just 10 days.

Chief clinical officer with the HSE, Dr Colm Henry said hospitals were under pressure with the rise in cases and an increase in socialising as a result of the easing of restrictions.

“The loss of staff is bad not only for the workers themselves but for the services and people who rely on these staff to deliver these services, and some are quite specialised staff,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

On October 22 there were 1,800 HSE staff out due to Covid around the country, and University Hospital Limerick and Galway University Hospital had to cancel surgeries.

At that point, wards had to be closed in some cases due to the increase in Covid-19 patients at a time of growing levels of respiratory illness and emergency attendances.

But the number of ill healthcare workers has continued to climb amid calls for healthcare workers to be given Covid-19 booster shots. Currently the HSE is only offering booster vaccines to the over-60s.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is meeting today to discuss boosters for healthcare workers and the wider booster campaign.

Dr Henry said the HSE was ready to administer booster vaccines to frontline healthcare workers.

“We cannot forget the basic measures, vaccines, testing and tracing and hospitals alone cannot withstand a surge of Covid-19 if they convert into serious illness in hospitalisation,” he said.

“We’re heading into a winter where we are delivering unscheduled care, emergency care, scheduled care and catching up on waiting lists.

“Ninety-two of our 300 ICU beds are taken up by Covid patients and that leaves very little room outside Covid for emergency trauma care and for any additional elective capacity.”

He said they were anxious if there was the evidence with Niac that “we progress quickly and we’re ready to administer [boosters] quickly to frontline healthcare workers to protect them and to protect patients and services going into what will be a difficult winter”.

Dr Henry urged anyone who was not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine and revealed 57pc of pregnant women were now vaccinated.

Another 1,963 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. At 8am yesterday, 500 Covid-19 patients were in hospital.

But chief medical officer Tony Holohan offered reassurance to parents who might be anxious as children go back to school after mid-term amid high infection numbers.

“I am conscious that parents and guardians will be concerned about the high level of incidence of Covid-19 amongst the 5-12 age group, particularly as children head back to school after the mid-term,” Dr Holohan said.

“I want to reassure you that, as winter approaches, Nphet continues to monitor the level of incidence of the disease and to closely review the epidemiological data, the international research and guidance and to update our advice accordingly.”

Yesterday Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there would be an expansion of boosters, subject to advice from Niac.

“The European perspective is that, over time, vaccines will be used in respect of Covid regularly,” he said.

“The indications are that following the decision by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) in respect of vaccinating children, the EMA (European Medicines Agency) will take a decision in relation to that in a number of weeks’ time.”