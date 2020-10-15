The number of weekly Covid outbreaks in schools has doubled , according to latest figures from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Although the number is relatively low and schools are not seen as hubs for transmission of the disease, the sharp increase shows how Covid is creeping into education.

Read More

According to latest HPSC data, there were 25 outbreaks – an outbreak is two or more cases - in schools in the week-ending October 10, compared with 12, 13, 11 and 12 in each of the preceding four weeks.

It means that more than one third of the 73 outbreaks recorded since the term started, were notified last week.

Where a school outbreak occurs, the HPSC says transmission of Covid-19 within the school has not necessarily been established.

Even where two more cases are found within a school, health chiefs say it is more likely that children, or staff, bring infection in from outside.

There are anecdotal reports of cases in schools following celebrations triggered by local sporting victories.

Most Covid outbreaks are happening in private houses, which account for more than 3,000 of almost 5,000 recorded up to October 10.

Confirmation of a Covid infection in an educational setting triggers a Public Health Risk Assessment (PHRA) which determines what action is required.

Public Health professionals engage directly with the person, or family as appropriate, and asks them about their contacts. They also liaise with the school.

Recommended measures, including testing and asking other pupils or staff members to stay at home, are made at this point.

The HSE says responses and recommendations for each facility may differ, depending on the circumstances identified by Public Health.

So far about 6,000 students and staff have been swabbed arising from a confirmed case in a school.

Education Minister Norma Foley said this week that they were also closely monitoring the detection rate of additional positive cases of Covid resulting from the mass testing being carried out in schools.

She said the positivity rate in schools’ tests was under 2pc,while the national community test positivity detection rate was over 6pc.

Read More

Online Editors