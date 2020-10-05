Nphet warns that Ireland is heading towards 2,300 cases of Covid-19 a day

Ireland is on track for 1,600 to 2,300 cases of Covid-19 a day in just a month unless the spread of the virus is halted, Nphet has warned the Government.

The advisers who met yesterday have called for a Level 5 lockdown nationally, a move condemned as draconian by many business leaders. It said at the current rate of spread of the virus 43 people a day will end up in hospital by early November.

It is particularly concerned at the way the virus is spreading with high rates of community transmission where people are picking up the infection and cannot trace the source.

The warnings are outlined in a letter from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Sunday.

There has been a 6pc rise in cases in the final week of September.

The five, seven and fourteen day incidence of the virus have also risen.

There are also more cases of the virus being detected in people over 65.

In a worrying development it pointed to 31 open outbreaks in nursing homes.

Seven of the nursing home outbreaks were detected in the last week.

Others have been found in direct provision centres and in some Traveller groups.

An average of two people are people admitted to hospital critical care a day.

The letter added: “In the light of the above, Nphet believes that proactive and robust measures must now be taken such that very significant suppression of the disease with a reproduction number well below 1.0 is achieved.”

It acknowledged the social and business impact but it is the only opportunity to get this disease back under control while keeping schools open.

Online Editors