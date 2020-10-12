Nphet warned Government about nursing home outbreaks last week

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) issued a warning to the Government last week about the rising number of Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes.

In an unpublished letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Nphet said they “noted with concern” recent trends which led to a rise in new coronavirus cases and clusters among nursing home staff and residents.

“The Nphet emphasised that reducing overall community transmission is essential perquisite to the protection of those living and working in nursing homes against Covid-19,” the letter, signed by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, said.

New details of the letter come after it emerged three residents in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise, Co Laois died from a recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Another resident remains in hospital after becoming infected with the virus.

Following their meeting last Thursday, Nphet told Minister Donnelly they have “deep concern” about the virus and said the situation has “deteriorated further” since they recommended a national lockdown.

The letter, seen by Independent.ie, said in the week leading up to October 3 there were 11 new clusters in nursing homes and community hospitals with 86 further cases linked to the outbreaks.

It also reported 397 healthcare workers have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The letter “emphasised the importance” of continuing the fortnightly testing of staff in nursing homes. They also said an education programme for certain nursing homes is being introduced.

Nphet said the Nursing Home Expert Panel made 86 “comprehensive recommendations” and said responsibility for the implementation of these new standards lies with nursing homes, the HSE, Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and the Department of Health.

They said oversight mechanisms for implementing the recommendations are in place and they will report directly to the minister.

Nphet also said they have examined a report from Hiqa on a new rapid testing system for the virus and insisted “further work is required” before procurement or implementation of a new testing regime can begin.

