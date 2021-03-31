There have been six further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 411 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

All six of these deaths occurred in March.

This takes the total number of cases 235,854.

The national 14-day incidence rate has risen to 161 per 100,000 people.

The five-day moving average is 509 cases per day.

Nphet have modelled three scenarios of how the vaccination programme will affect case numbers, the first with an R number of roughly 1.3 as it is now, the second with a slight increase in social contacts that produces an R rate of 1.5 and thirdly a more noticeable uptick in social activity that sees the R number rise to 2.

If the R number is maintained at roughly 1.3, cases will slowly increase towards 1,000 cases per day into late June and then the vaccination programme should begin to suppress transmission, with cases falling to 500 per day by the end of July. This would lead to a further 80,000 cases of Covid-19 in the State by September, Prof Nolan said.

If the R number sees even a "very marginal increase" towards 1.5, it will likely lead to a very significant fourth wave of the disease, with roughly 200,000 cases between April 5 and September, Prof Nolan said.

If there is a "medium level of increase" in social contacts that brings the R number to 2, Prof Nolan said that Ireland will see a very significant surge in infections between now and September, leading to a further 500,000 cases.

Prof Nolan says any delay at all in increasing cases will greatly help the overall number of cases Ireland sees before the majority of adults are protected from the disease.

Prof Nolan explained that as the vaccination programme works through the older age groups, mortality will fall dramatically but admissions to hospital and ICU will not decline at the same rate.

Mr Nolan said for every 1,000 people who get the virus, on average 11 will die, but if the entire over-70s population is fully vaccinated, this should drop to two out of every 1,000 people.

"As the vaccination programme proceeds, we will be left with a situation where young people will be getting infected but they will be far less likely to be hospitalised and very unlikely to die," Prof Nolan said.

