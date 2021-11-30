The compulsory Covid-19 vaccination of healthcare workers is to be considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

At its November 11 meeting members of Nphet referred to mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers in other countries.

The meeting noted the the complexities surrounding the practice.

It decided that relevant ethical, legal, and practical issues should be thoroughly examined before any action is considered.

It welcomed the suggestion that the Department of Health prepare an evidence paper on the topic for consideration at a future meeting.

Currently vaccination is voluntary but the HSE said it has systems in place to risk assess if a member of staff is unvaccinated and redeploy them from patient facing roles.

The meeting noted the most recent Social Activity Measure (SAM) data which showed that workplaces account for the greatest share of close contacts after the household, with a step change increase in early September.

It was noted that returning to the workplace involves a potential increase in contacts, both directly -in the workplace itself- and indirectly by travelling to and from the workplace with linked activities.

The meeting was told that ventilation continues to be an important factor in mitigating against the risk of far-field aerosol transmission.

However, it was cautioned that ventilation will have minimal impact on droplet orclose contact transmission – and therefore cannot be a standalone measure.

It noted that as we move into winter and increasingly socialise indoors, it is timely to remind individuals and sectors of the importance of ventilation in both private households and public settings.

Ventilation should not be seen as a standalone measure, but rather a single component of the overall layered response required to reduce the risk of transmission, and an adjunct to the continued need for adherence to the full range of public health measures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre will shortly publish updated guidance on ventilation, taking into account new and emerging evidence. Members suggested that, further to the publication of this guidance, consideration should be given to how best to support and incentivise sectors to ensure they follow good ventilation practices as part of the full suite of necessary public health measures.