Visits to family homes are to be restricted to six people from one other household, according to new recommendations from public health officials.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said new restrictions on household visits should be enforced across the entire country.

The Covid-19 restriction is aimed at clamping down on house parties which are giving rise to new cases of the virus.

The rule which is currently in place in Dublin and Donegal is likely to be extended to the entire country.

The rules means only two households can now mix in a family home at the one time and the number of visitors will be limited to six people.

Nphet is not believed to have recommended moving other counties into level three restrictions.

A Government decision will be taken on the recommendations later today.

More to follow...

Online Editors