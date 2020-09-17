Nphet recommends Dublin move to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 6th August...06/08/2020 Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.pictured this evening (Thursday 6th August) at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving Dublin into level three restrictions under the Government’s new plan for living with Covid-19.

The decision followed a lengthy meeting of the group made up of public health doctors and senior civil servants.

Some concerns were raised at the meeting about the need for more clarity around the measures outlined in level three of the plan such as the suggest additional restrictions for pubs and restaurants.

It is understood that at the meeting some members said pubs and restaurants should only be allowed serve customers outdoors for the next three weeks.

However, other members argued against the proposal saying it was too heavy handed.

New measures for pubs and restaurants are currently being developed by Fáilte Ireland.

Nphet said clarity should also be established around these measures and those relating to third level education before the new measures are introduced.

Nphet’s recommendations will now be examined by the newly established Covid-19 Oversight Group.

Online Editors