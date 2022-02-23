Nphet members split on removal of Covid passes for restaurants and pubs last month

There were differing views among members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in late January on whether to remove the Covid-19 pass for entry to pubs and other venues.

Newly- released minutes of its January 20 meeting showed some members were in favour of maintaining the pass citing reasons such as it being likely to provide reassurance to vulnerable people in engaging in social activities.

They also said it provided a reminder to people, particularly those who are unvaccinated, that they need to remain cautious about exposing themselves to higher risk environments.

Read More

And while not the intended purpose of the pass, it could potentially assist in increasing booster uptake and general communications in relation to the importance of vaccination.

However, the minutes show that " on balance, it was agreed that the requirement should be removed as part of the proposed package of measures being lifted for the following reasons."

It was one of the a majority of Covid-19 measures which was lifted by the Government and outlined in an announcement by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the following days.

Nphet met again last week and their recommendations on the lifting rules around compulsory wearing of face masks, except in health care settings, along with the removal of other measures have been accepted and will come into effect on Monday.

The January 20 meeting was told that the reintroduction of measures in the future cannot fully be ruled out and we must continue to ensure the response is agile and flexible, with an ability to respond rapidly and appropriately to any emerging threat.

Members emphasised that it is highly likely that cases of Covid-19 will increase again next winter and that it is important to prepare for this.

“The need to prepare for future pandemics by embedding the learnings acquired over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic into standard procedures across all sectors was also stressed.”

Members reiterated the importance of comprehensive surveillance, flexible testing strategies and ongoing strengthening of the broader public health response.

It was noted with concern that a unified outbreak management IT system has not been put in place yet. It was also acknowledged that a cohesive and informative early warning system would play an important role in future outbreak management and that creative solutions are needed in this regard.

It was suggested that, rather than the focus remaining on case numbers, it should now shift to metrics such as the number of deaths, hospital and ICU admissions and the numbers receiving oxygen as key measures of the severity of the disease.

It highlighted the “ importance of maintaining a continued focus on health service resilience, including in particular: ongoing strengthening of health system capacity across the spectrum of public health and community and hospital services, including critical care and isolation capacity; and a continued focus on infection prevention and control measures in healthcare settings .”

There is an urgent need to address waiting lists and to mitigate the harm caused by the delay in patients presenting for treatments as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting heard.