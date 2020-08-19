'Nphet have consistently got it wrong' - Michael O’Leary slams Covid-19 transport plans

RYANAIR CEO Michael O’Leary claims the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are getting it wrong and are ‘mismanaging’ the Covid-19 crisis when it comes to transport.

It comes after the Government yesterday urged people to avoid public transport, if possible, as our number of new cases of the virus continue to surge.

There were 190 new cases reported on Tuesday and a further 54 today, while the 14-day incidence rate has been 22.5 cases per 100,000 in the country.

The Ryanair boss today questioned why Ireland’s approach is different to others in the EU.

He claimed “you are in greater danger of getting Covid in Kerry than you are in Germany,” or Galway than in Italy.

“We need to ask the question why has Ireland been following this unique closed for business policy,” he said, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime.

“They’ve mismanaged it... The recommendations are being made by Nphet, who have consistently got it wrong.”

Mr O'Leary pointed to the example of advice to use facemasks.

“Nphet were late to the party on facemasks,” he said.

“At least we can accept that Nphet were wrong when they were slagging us off about facemasks at the end of May.”

Mr O’Leary warned of a difficult winter if the Government continues to follow its current path.

“Why does Ireland have this different and unique closed approach to travel? Maybe Nphet are wrong,” he said.

“The Germans have consistently had a lower Covid case rate than Ireland.”

He added: “We’re facing the possibility of further job losses in the winter.”

