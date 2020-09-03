Now is not the time to reopen pubs - HSE clinical director

Now is not the right time to reopen pubs, the HSE’s clinical director Dr Colm Henry said today.

Dr Henry, who is also a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), put another dampener on speculation that reopening of 'wet' pubs could be recommended when they meet next week to review recent Covid-19 restrictions.

He told a HSE briefing today that the combination of alcohol, congregated setting and being indoors in a pub represented a Covid-19 risk.

Read More

The reopening of schools and rise in spread of the virus, with a fourteen day incidence of 33 per 100,000, as well as an increase in infection in older people means that “now is not the time to reopen pubs,” he added.

Earlier, it emerged that in the handful of schools were Covid-19 cases were confirmed so far the children and teachers who were tested got the test and result on the same day.

The overall median waiting is 2.2 days.

Overall however there continues to be a problem with no shows at swabbing centres.

Around a quarter of people referred for a test – many of the close contacts of someone who has tested positive – do not turn up, said HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor.

It is still as low as 50pc turnout for the second test – seven days later – which people are recommended to have due to the incubation of the virus.

Around 8pc of people who are contacts of a confirmed case are positive and need to be tested.

The HSE is to begin a recruitment campaign for around 700 staff for its swabbing and contact tracing.

This will be open to people who want to work part- time.

Specialist staff and administrators in the HSE had been redeployed to these duties but this created gaps in service in areas like speech therapy and audiology.

If a school has concerns about Covid-19 in children or staff they should seek advice from their local public health department.

There are six patients with the virus in intensive care today and 39 patients in hospital overall, a slight rise over recent weeks.

Read More

Online Editors