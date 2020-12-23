Northern Ireland’s Department of Health confirms positive test for new variant of Covid-19 first detected in Britain

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: "This is sadly the confirmation we had been expecting." Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Genome analysis had been conducted on a small number of suspected Northern Ireland cases.

One positive result has been returned.

It is understood health officials believe the strain has been in circulation at a low level in Northern Ireland for several weeks.

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: "This is sadly the confirmation we had been expecting.

“As I have stated from the outset of this pandemic, we have to avoid both panic and complacency.

“We all have to redouble our efforts to stop the virus spreading. We know how to do this – cut down our contacts with others, ensure strict social distancing, wash our hands regularly and thoroughly, and wear a face covering.”

Twenty-one more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

There have also been 787 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

PA Media