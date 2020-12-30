Northern Ireland urged to heed warnings as Covid-19 figures hit a record high

A sign in the window of a shop on William Street South in Belfast as the six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland continues. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has urged the public to redouble efforts to push down Covid-19 infection rates after statistics showed a huge rise in positive cases in young people.

It came on the same day the North recorded its highest daily total of cases since the pandemic began.

A further 1,566 positive tests were confirmed there yesterday, along with 14 more deaths. It also emerged those aged under 40 make up more than 40pc of virus cases. On November 29, 20-to-39-year-olds accounted for 27.5pc of positive cases, but that figure has jumped to 41.5pc.

Mr Swann said while additional lockdown restrictions, which came into effect on December 26, were challenging, they were also essential in driving down the worrying rise in cases.

“We continue to see large numbers of positive cases and deaths on a daily basis and we need a collective effort if we are to turn the tide against this virus,” he said.

“It is well-known that Covid-19 poses a significant threat to our elderly population, but it can affect anyone and can be transmitted by everyone.” On Monday he warned New Year’s Eve house parties would not only be against the law, but could be super-spreader events and potentially cost lives. He added that the rise in cases among younger people may be linked to behaviour, “and although young adults may think they are immune to Covid-19, their relatives and loved ones are not”.

“We must all redouble our efforts to push down infection rates. That does not mean some people must make sacrifices and restrict their lives while others do not,” he said.

“We can all do this by reducing our contacts and staying at home. Do not be that person who brings Covid-19 home in 2021.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, chair of Stormont’s Health Committee, said the sharp rise in cases was concerning and reinforced the importance of following public health advice.

“We all need to work together to protect each other and our health service over the coming days and weeks,” he added. Ulster Unionist health spokesman Alan Chambers said the latest Covid-19 statistics should act as a severe wake-up call. “If these figures continue on this trajectory, we could be facing a tsunami of cases,” he said.

“I would plead with people to listen to the public health advice, stay at home as much as possible, and don’t be tempted to visit friends this week.

“Instead, focus on keeping you and your loved ones safe.”

Dr Tom Black, chair of Northern Ireland’s British Medical Association (BMA), warned that a third spike in case numbers was probable in the next fortnight. “We would expect to see peak demand in hospital wards in the middle of January,” Dr Black said.

Online Editors