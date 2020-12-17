Northern Ireland shutdown due three days after Christmas

A January lockdown is the price Northern Ireland will have to pay for enjoying Christmas, as the Health Minister is set to recommend "robust interventions" to begin immediately once a five day relaxation of rules ends on December 28.

Robin Swann will ask for a series of "crucial interventions" when the NI Executive meets on Thursday after warning the threat of Covid will "cast a shadow well into January".

It could mean more disruption to business, with a three of four week period of new restrictions likely.

Mr Swann admitted Northern Ireland is "not where we want to be" after the recent two weeks of restrictions failed to bring the reproductive rate of the virus - the R-rate - down to the expected level.

A further eight deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, taking the Department of Health's total to 1,143.

A further 510 positive tests were recorded.

"We now once again need a united front across society to get us through this period and into better days," the Minister said.

"People will look to the Executive for a robust intervention and rightly so, but let's remember the power is in all our hands. We can stop the virus spreading."

Mr Swann said the measures would "mitigate against" increasing pressures on the health service.

"It's threat will hang over all our Christmases and cast a shadow well into January."

"I cannot explain how concerned I am about what we face in January.

Mr Swann also confirmed that here are currently 33 Covid patients in the Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hotpital.

The intensive care unit (ICU) is equipped to scale up to as many as 200 patients, but despite Antrim Hospital's bed shortage on Tuesday night, he said it wasn't simply a case to trying to move Covid patients.

"The Nightingale is equipped as an ICU facility," he said. "Those in Antrim are not at the level of needing ICU treatment."

Mr Swann also revealed that around 5,300 people have received a Covid-19 vaccination so far in Northern Ireland.

"That was delivered in more than 90 care homes across all our trusts," he said.

"The hope that this vaccine brings in a few months' time, I don't think we can afford to lose over the next few months by simply ignoring the restrictions and the guidance that are currently in place."

Sister Joanna Sloan, who is leading the vaccine roll out in Belfast and was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the vaccine, warned everyone that the decisions they make over Christmas could shape the month ahead.

"We are looking at a very, very difficult January," she said.

"We are making extreme plans for what is ahead in January and I can only stress that we try and think what is really important this Christmas."

BMA Northern Ireland chairman Dr Tom Black said the "extremely concerning" number of Covid cases will see his colleagues having to make some difficult decisions in the weeks ahead.

"I have spoken to many secondary care colleagues over the past few days who are very worried as to how hospitals are going to cope and the decisions they may have to take over how people are cared for.

"We simply cannot have a normal festive season this year and a hospital sector that functions normally, that is just not possible at the minute.

"The Executive must continue to look closely at the scientific advice they are being given as to the likely pattern of infections and decide if and when more action would need to be taken in order to mitigate the very real risk that our hospitals will not be able to cope."