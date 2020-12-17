| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland shutdown due three days after Christmas

Northern Ireland could face another lockdown in January. Photo: Pacemaker Press Expand

Close

Northern Ireland could face another lockdown in January. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland could face another lockdown in January. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland could face another lockdown in January. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Mark Bain

A January lockdown is the price Northern Ireland will have to pay for enjoying Christmas, as the Health Minister is set to recommend "robust interventions" to begin immediately once a five day relaxation of rules ends on December 28.

Robin Swann will ask for a series of "crucial interventions" when the NI Executive meets on Thursday after warning the threat of Covid will "cast a shadow well into January".

It could mean more disruption to business, with a three of four week period of new restrictions likely.

Privacy