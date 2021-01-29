Northern Ireland registers highest weekly number of deaths with Covid-19

The highest weekly number of Covid-19 deaths have been registered in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

There were 182 deaths registered in the week ending January 22.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said it was the highest weekly Covid-related figure it had seen.

The total number of fatalities registered within the week can be different from the actual deaths during the period, due to a potential lag in updating records.

Nisra said earlier on Friday there were 150 deaths notified involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the week to January 22 – the second-highest weekly toll since the pandemic began.

January 17 saw the highest number of related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic (34).

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths that occurred up to January 22 has now reached 2,355.

A Nisra spokesman said: “Latest figures published today by Nisra show that 150 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week January 16-22 2021, the second-highest weekly number since the pandemic began, lower only to the total in the previous week ending January 15 (169).”

Since the start of the pandemic, almost two thirds of fatalities occurred in hospital and nearly a third in care homes.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 22 was 1,716.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

