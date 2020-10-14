Northern Ireland records highest number of coronavirus daily cases at 1,217

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Photo: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Northern Ireland has recorded its highest ever number of daily cases, with 1,217 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

A further four people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

It brings the death toll in the region to 602 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 23,115. Some 6,693 people have tested positive in the last seven days alone.

Two of the fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday, while the two other deaths occurred previously.

The deaths were three woman and one man, all aged 80 and over, who passed away in hospitals in the Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mid and East Antrim and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas, respectively.

There are currently 164 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 24 patients in intensive care and 17 being ventilated.

A total of 56 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after First Minister Arlene Foster outlined the Executive's decisions to the Assembly on a series of tougher new measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

However, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce branded the new restrictions an "economy-breaker" not a "circuit-breaker" and Hospitality Ulster said it could be the "end game" for pubs and restaurants.

