Northern Ireland's Covid-19 death toll hit 2,000 today after four further deaths.

Latest figures from the Department of Health show the four deaths took place within the past 24 hours.

There have also been another 234 confirmed cases of coronavirus diagnosed after 2,980 tests were carried out on 1,033 people on Sunday.

It brings the total number of people testing positive in Northern Ireland to 109,147 since the pandemic began.

Over the past week a total of 2,095 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The highest number of new cases in the past seven days was in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area with 405, with 371 in Belfast and 310 in Mid Ulster.

Mid Ulster also has the highest number of cases per 100,000 of the population in the past week with 210.1, with 189.5 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and 108.7 in Belfast.

There are currently 477 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 59 patients in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 92%, while 44 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 79 active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after new figures showed Coronavirus case rates have fallen across nearly 95% of local authorities in the UK.

Of the 380 local authorities areas across the UK, only 23 (6%) have seen a week-on-week increase in case rates compared with 354 (93pc) where the rates have fallen.

The figures, for the seven days to February 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

All of the 11 local areas in Northern Ireland have seen a drop in case rates.

The highest rate was in Mid Ulster, which was down from 301.6 in the week to February 3 to 234.3 in the seven days to February 10, with 348 new cases.

The biggest drops were in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, where the rate fell from 283.1 to 207.2, with 448 new cases.

