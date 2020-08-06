Northern Ireland halts reopening of pubs as Covid-19 cases rise

Northern Ireland halted its programme of reopening pubs and ordered citizens to wear face masks indoors after reporting the highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 since May.

The North reported 43 new cases on Thursday compared to a total of 18 in the previous five days.

"Because of the concern around the level of community transmission and the desire to frankly prioritise the reopening of our schools ... we have decided that it is prudent to pause the reopening of our public houses," First Minister Arlene Foster told reporters.

