Britain's parliament has no plans to shut over coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after a minister tested positive for the virus and another MP was advised to stay at home as a precaution.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries said she had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating. An opposition lawmaker who met Dorries was also advised to isolate herself by health authorities.

"At present there are no plans to suspend parliament," a parliamentary spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We are closely following guidance from Public Health England in response to the situation and have been reassured that the measures we are taking are proportionate and appropriate."

Photographs on Twitter showed Dorries' office inside parliament cordoned off with police tape and a sign taped to the door saying 'COVID-19 DO NOT ENTER".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had not had close contact with Dorries and was not showing any symptoms so did not need to be tested for the virus, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

He wished Dorries a speedy recovery, in a statement issued by his office.

It came after the number of cases in the UK rose to 382, and a sixth death was confirmed.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Ms Dorries said: “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

“I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said she first exhibited symptoms at some time on Thursday – the same day she attended a Downing Street event hosted by Boris Johnson to mark International Women’s Day.

The Department said there were no plans for any minsters to be tested, but could not confirm the same for officials or advisers. Contact tracing is under way, a spokesman said.

A Conservative MP confirmed to the PA news agency that Ms Dorries has sent a message to the Tory WhatsApp group saying that a member of her staff is ill.

The MP who confirmed the message had been sent said the parliamentary party is “fairly relaxed and determined to carry on working”.

Ms Dorries, the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who began her career as a nurse, has been self-isolating at home since Friday.

Mr Hancock insisted on Monday he will “do all that I can” to keep Parliament open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association warned that routine health checks by GPs could be halted to “focus on the sickest patient” if the outbreak worsens.

Richard Vautrey, chairman of the BMA GPs committee, told the BBC that this could lead to increased waiting times for patients with mild health conditions.

It comes as the chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) criticised the Government for being “insufficiently focused” on GP surgeries amid the outbreak.

Professor Martin Marshall told Londonwide LMCs conference on Tuesday he had been inundated by emails from concerned GPs.

“General practice is going to start feeling the pressure probably in quite a significant way,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions to the whole country, with soldiers and police enforcing the bans.

