No new Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland for three of last four days

Ireland has recorded no new Covid-19-related deaths in three of the last four days, as number of new cases remain in double figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) reported today that they were once again not made aware of any new deaths, and in fact, four deaths previously thought to be linked with the virus were denotified, reducing Ireland's current death toll to 1,738.

The HSPC also denotified seven cases of Covid-19, but the 11 new cases reported brings Ireland's total to 25,542.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer encouraged anyone who may be showing symptoms to come forward for testing.

“A key element of our response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste - comes forward for testing," he said.

"Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay."

Meanwhile, more than 11.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 544,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The European Commission has struck deals with drugmakers Roche and Merck KGaA to secure supplies of experimental treatments for Covid-19 as Smiths Group committed to helping produce a blood-based Covid-19 antibody test approved by Britain's healthcare regulator, in the firm's latest involvement in tackling the coronavirus.

As the World Health Organization acknowledged "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a UN report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, which are peddling sub-standard equipment and are likely to move on to medicines soon.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday laid out a vision of greater unity and democracy to ensure the European Union emerges stronger from the coronavirus crisis, which she called its biggest challenge.

Global stocks faltered today as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some parts of the world undermined prospects for a quick economic recovery.

