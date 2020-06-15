No new coronavirus deaths as 18 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Ireland

29/05/2020 Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health,pictured this evening (Friday 29th May) at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

No new Covid-19-related deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains 1,706 as a result.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed that the HPSC has been notified of 18 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Holohan said: “An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”

Latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Saturday (25,303 cases), reveals:

57pc are female and 43pc are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,278 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6pc)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37pc, close contact accounts for 60pc, travel abroad accounts for 2pc

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: BBased on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6pc or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, added: “If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”

