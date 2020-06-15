No new coronavirus deaths as 18 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Ireland

| 20.5°C Dublin
No new Covid-19-related deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.
The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains 1,706 as a result.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed that the HPSC has been notified of 18 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Dr Holohan said: “An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”
Latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Saturday (25,303 cases), reveals:
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: BBased on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6pc or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”
Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, added: “If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”
Online Editors