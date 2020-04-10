'No magic figure' - Taoiseach hopes to begin unwinding restrictions in May but warns they could be reimposed

THE Government hopes restrictions on public movement due to the coronavirus can begin to be lifted next month - but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned they could be reimposed if the rate of new cases starts to increase again.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after he confirmed the current set restrictions will be extended in their entirety until May 5th following a recommendation from public health officials.

While stressing that the current measures had worked in slowing the rate of increase in new cases, Mr Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris said more work needed to be done and the public should continue to stay at home.

Education Minister Joe McHugh also confirmed that the Leaving Certificate exams have been postponed until late July and August, while the Junior Certificate exams will be replaced by school-based assessments in the new school year.

Mr Varadkar said it was his “fervent” hope that the Government could begin to unwind restrictions next month - but he could not guarantee this and insisted that they would not be eased in one go.

“It is of course our fervent hope that after that we'll be able to begin to unwind the restrictions, but I can't guarantee what's going to happen,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Government Buildings he said much would depend on the continuing compliance of the general public over the next three weeks.

"They won't be eased in one go. They'd have to be done, bit by bit and we'll also have to see whether the virus starts to circulate and rise again once restrictions are eased, because then they might have to be reimposed," Mr Varadkar said.

“There's no magic figure if you like that we're looking for, but the kind of thing we'll be looking at will be hospitalisations, whether they're stabilising or falling or increasing,” he said. "Same thing goes for the number of people who are in our ICUs, also the number of new cases and the percentage increase in new cases.”

“So there's no magic figure but it's those kinds of things that we're going to have to look at, and also in three weeks time, we'll have some idea as to how countries in Europe that are planning to ease restrictions have done.”

He said the easing of restrictions in some EU countries like Austria and the Czech Republic was not a risk he was not willing to take in Ireland as of yet.

“What we want to do in Ireland is avoid the scenes and the awful experience that people are having in Spain, Italy, and the UK and France and it's our objective to achieve that and I believe we can,” he said.

Mr Harris said that regulations giving gardaí the power to enforce the Covid-19 restrictions would be extended until May 5th. Mr Varadkar said there will be an ongoing garda operation to ensure compliance, but that “it’s not our desire to turn Ireland into a police state” and that the powers should be used sparingly.

Mr Varadkar said he had seen reports from the UK of people being reported for going for a second run or being 2.1km away from their house and he did not want Ireland to be in that space.

“I don’t think we will suppress this virus by becoming the valley of the squinting windows. I think we’ll suppress this virus by doing the right thing by each other, and doing the right thing by our neighbours, and by following the advice,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) did consider further restrictions at its meeting today, but recommended that the current regime be extended.

He said the number of people who are being infected by a patient who has the disease - the so-called R0 (R nought) rate - has dropped to two but that if this decrease stalls, then further restrictions would be considered by NPHET.

Dr Holohan said it was the intention of the health service to deliver a testing regime that could turnaround tests within 48 hours “as quickly as possible” and to attempt to achieve this over the next three weeks.

He said the HSE was confident that the backlog of cases that have been sent to Germany for analysis in labs there would be cleared in "a matter of days".

However, when asked three times to disclose the current testing backlog in Ireland, Dr Holohan did not answer.

