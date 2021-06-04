No local lockdown planned for Limerick

No local lockdown is planned for Limerick as the number of Covid-19 cases remain high, TD Niall Collins has revealed.

Today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan briefed all Limerick TDs and Senators on the current Covid-19 situation in the county.

Following the meeting, Fianna Fáil’s Mr Collins tweeted that no local lockdown is planned, and that no new variants of concerns have been detected to date.

He added that Mr Holohan considered deferring the reopening of Limerick, but ultimately his recommendation is that it should proceed as planned for now.

Today there were 75 new cases of Covid-19 in the county, which is down by 100 compared to yesterday. Testing positivity rates in Limerick are presently between 4-6pc.

As for what’s driving up these numbers, Mr Collins said that “indoor gatherings are driving the numbers up and basic public health advice must be followed”.

“I requested pop up Covid19 test centres for County Limerick,” he added,

“Meeting now with Stepehen Donnelly and Mr Holohan, I can confirm that these will now be facilitated by the HSE with increased capacity and another pop up facility. This will give three testing centres in Limerick.”

Fine Gael TD Patrick O'Donovan also spoke about the situation in Limerick on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime this afternoon, and said he hopes numbers continue to go down.

“Why would you impose more punitive measures on the 99pc of people - who to be quite honest about it - have done the right thing for the last 15 months, and whom the reopening is something that they have craved,” he said.

“When we know that 100pc of people would actually all do the same as what is happening in Clare, and Monaghan, and Kerry, and everywhere else.

“We can bring this thing back on track, and there’s no reason to suggest we can’t. We have done it before and we can do it again.”