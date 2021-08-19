There will be no major easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions until the end of September, to allow students in schools and colleges to return to classrooms.

The Government is drafting a new plan for fully reopening the country, which will be published at the end of the month.

However, the vast majority of existing coronavirus restrictions are expected to stay in place until at least the end of September.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin wants to see the successful return of schools and colleges in the coming weeks before making any significant changes to social distancing rules. Confirmations and communions will be permitted next month, but it is unlikely that indoor live entertainment will be given the green light to resume.

Instead, a roadmap for the entertainment sector is likely to be published and a series of pilots for indoor arts events in venues and theatres will be held. A plan for reopening nightclubs is also being drafted, and this may include trial events.

The new plan is unlikely to see current restrictions on indoor or outdoor dining lifted in the short term.

This news comes as Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin will not be at a high-level Cabinet sub-committee meeting despite her request to attend.

Ms Martin had asked to be included after a row over reopening the live entertainment sector.

At a meeting with the sector, Ms Martin made the extraordinary decision to encourage the industry to lobby her Cabinet colleagues to ease restrictions.

Last night, a senior Government source said Ms Martin would not be invited to attend today’s Cabinet Committee meeting.

The source said the meeting was scheduled to look at “overall pandemic response” prior to discussing the new reopening roadmap next week.

“Every minister and their senior officials are always consulted on developments along the way,” the source said, before adding: “It’s Cabinet that makes the decisions.”

Yesterday, Ms Martin told the entertainment sector she had “deep concerns” about the disparity in the number of spectators permitted at sports and arts events.

The minister said she gave the three party leaders a roadmap for reopening the sector earlier this month, which she hoped would be considered by the Cabinet Committee on August 6.

“She was disappointed it wasn’t approved,” a source close to the minister said.

“She said despite her best efforts and countless appeals on behalf of the sector, she could not provide them with a reopening date,” the source added.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said work was “ongoing” on the new roadmap for the easing or removal of remaining restrictions. “The Government fully understands the frustration felt by those sectors of the economy and society that remain severely restricted or fully closed. It is important to stress that these continued restrictions are based on public health advice.”

The Cabinet Committee is meeting with senior public health officials today to discuss the current situation with the coronavirus and the vaccination programme.

A separate meeting will be held next week when the Taoiseach and a select group of ministers who sit on the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will discuss the reopening plan. A full Cabinet meeting will be held to sign off on the plan before it is published.

The plan will address a number of issues apart from the entertainment industry.

A gradual system for people returning to offices is expected to be included. However, Government sources said some businesses are making their own plans. Requirements to wear masks in shops and on public transport are expected to stay in place for some time.

The number of spectators permitted at horse racing meetings will increase above the current limit of 500 spectators of most sports.