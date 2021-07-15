‘No avalanche of objections’ by HSE staff to revealing their vaccine status at work

Although vaccination is not mandatory, most healthcare workers have had jabs

Healthcare workers have not raised an “avalanche” of objections to the HSE knowing their vaccination status, a meeting heard yesterday.

Sources told the Irish Independent that health officials at a meeting with unions yesterday said the HSE’s current vaccination policy is working well.

Although vaccination is not mandatory, most healthcare workers have had jabs.

Sources said as this had been offered “on site” in hospitals, their records were available to their employer.

There is already a policy in place in which staff can be redeployed if they refuse the offer of a jab.

This is based on a risk assessment if they are not regarded as safe to perform certain tasks despite other measures being taken.

However, it is understood the HSE plans to issue an update on its policy on vaccination data later this week.

It comes after the Data Protection Commissioner issued guidance that strengthened the HSE position. The commissioner ruled that employers can collect vaccination data in exceptional circumstances if having a jab was seen as a necessary safety measure.

However, she found there is no clear legal basis for employers in general to collect the information.

Last night, an HSE spokesperson said the guidance to be issued by its chief clinical officer is still being finalised.

It is also understood the HSE is set to examine the issue of whether new recruits are required to have a jab.

“There has not been massive resistance by health staff to employers knowing their vaccination status,” a source said. “They have already been risk assessed and most have the vaccine. The current strategy of consent and information is working well and there has not been a big issue.”

In her guidance, the commissioner said the processing of vaccine data is “likely to represent unnecessary and excessive data collection for which no clear legal basis exists”.

She said this was the case in the absence of clear advice from public health authorities in Ireland.

“This is particularly the case when there is no public health advice pertaining to what the purpose of such data collection would be,” she said.

“For example, advice as to what employers would be expected to do with knowledge of vaccination status of workers – that is, to send non-vaccinated workers home or segregate vaccinated and non-vaccinated workers in workplaces?”

The commissioner said information about a person’s vaccination status is a special category of personal data for the purposes of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

It represents part of their personal health record and has extra protections in legislation.

“The processing of personal data in the context of employment takes place in a situation where there is an imbalance between the data subject (employee) and data controller (employer),” she said.

“Therefore, employees should not be asked to consent to the processing of vaccine data as this consent is not likely to be freely given.”

But she added there may be situations such as providing frontline healthcare services where vaccination can be considered a necessary safety measure.

“In these situations, it is likely that an employer will be in a position to lawfully process vaccine data on the basis of necessity,” she said.