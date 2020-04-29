Nine patients die of Covid-19 at hospital for elderly

Nine elderly patients have died of Covid-19 at a long-term care facility in West Cork where there has been an outbreak of the virus, the HSE has confirmed.

Officials at the Clonakilty Community Hospital in West Cork confirmed the deaths took place between April 1 and 28. The families of the deceased were given the opportunity to say goodbye in person, albeit while observing social distancing and wearing protective gear, a hospital spokeswoman said last night.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that nine residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital passed away with Covid-19 to date this month.

"We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away," the hospital said in a statement last night.

It conceded that the facility, which caters to elderly patients, was dealing with an ongoing outbreak of the disease. But it moved to reassure families that it was doing everything possible to provide "both compassionate and quality care to all residents".

"Every possible precaution has been taken and continues to be taken to keep residents and staff safe. The dedicated staff at Clonakilty Community Hospital continue to provide every possible comfort and reassurance to residents and their loved ones during these difficult times. Every possible effort is continuing to keep residents and staff safe, with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of infection. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the health of our residents," the statement read.

Irish Independent