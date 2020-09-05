Nine-month plan to tackle Covid-19 to be released by Government next week - Dr Ronan Glynn

The Government is to publish a nine-month action plan to tackle Covid-19 next week, Dr Ronan Glynn announced last night.

The acting Chief Medical Officer said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been in discussion with the Government over what measures will be in place to tackle the ongoing threat from the coronavirus over the coming months.

And that plan – outlining what steps will be put in place over the next nine months, will be announced next week, he told RTÉ’s The Late Late Show last night.

But in the meantime, he urged people to continue to follow Nphet’s advice as we head into the winter, adding that people do not have to fear being trapped in their homes all winter as long as necessary precautions are taken to avoid getting the virus.

“We need to focus on the next nine months and see where we’re at,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

“We’re in the process of closing chapter one and moving into chapter two,” he said of the ongoing saga in battling the killer virus.

Online Editors