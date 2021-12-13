‘Nightmare before Christmas’ - 534 on hospital trolleys is highest figure since pandemic began

Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 79 people on trolleys this morning.

There are 534 people on trolleys in hospitals today - the highest number since the pandemic began - and it’s creating a “nightmare before Christmas scenario”, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have said.

The INMO have called for the “full utilisation of private hospitals to ease the burden on the public health service as it is “under too much pressure”, the INMO said.

University Hospital Limerick is again the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 79 people on trolleys waiting to be admitted to a bed, while Letterkenny (61) and Sligo (46) are the other hospitals with most patients in trolleys.

“Today’s figures are a real nightmare before Christmas scenario. We need to see urgent mitigation measures from individual hospitals and the HSE to tackle the number of people on trolleys,” INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

“The warning signs that trolleys would go over five hundred once again have been very obvious. This is a predictable event. Our members are mentally and physically exhausted. They cannot head into yet another pandemic winter with trolley numbers out of control while the pandemic continues.

"The public service is under too much pressure to be expected to shoulder the entire burden of the pandemic alongside rising numbers of patients presenting at emergency departments. The HSE must seek full utilisation of private hospitals.

“Decisive action and bespoke plans to tackle overcrowding, particularly in hospitals where we see persistent overcrowding is needed,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

The INMO have called for “bespoke” plans to tackle overcrowding in each hospital, adding that the surge in overcrowding was a “predictable event”.

“Overcrowded hospitals reduce the ability to deliver safe care. With this pandemic it is even more important that the HSE take all necessary steps to avoid the overcrowded wards and emergency departments becoming the source of infection.

“We are once again calling for a fully-funded workforce plan, and adequate health and safety measures including enhanced ventilation in our hospitals,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.