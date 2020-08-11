New Zealand in new lockdown as first Covid cases in 102 days confirmed

It had been the poster child for how to deal with Coronavirus but New Zealand’s capital city is back in lockdown after recording fresh cases of the virus, the first in 102 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that four people from one family in South Auckland were found to have contracted Covid-19 in what’s been deemed a case of community transmission.

Stay-at-home orders will be implemented throughout the city from midday tomorrow while the rest of the nation will enter a level two lockdown after news of the new cases emerged.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scheduled a last-minute press conference for about 9.15pm on Tuesday night as word spread of the lockdown.

She expressed her concern about the origin of the virus, given the family have no links to overseas travellers or managed hotel isolation.

Auckland has been placed into level three restrictions, the most severe, while the rest of the nation is in level two lockdown.

Local residents are being told by Ms Ardern to "stay home to stop the spread" of the disease and to "act as if you have Covid, and as if the people around you have Covid".

An Auckland man in his 50s tested positive to coronavirus twice this morning. This was up to five days after he first developed symptoms, sparking fears that he could have spread the virus throughout his community while he was asymptomatic. The man’s partner has also tested positive and a pre-school child is among the four new cases.

“'We have not yet been able to determine the source of these cases, there is no known link to hotel quarantine,” said Ms Ardern.

“One of the most important lessons we have learned from overseas is to go hard at this... In line with our precautionary approach, we will be asking Aucklanders to take swift lockdown.”

She said that authorities are 'expecting to see more cases' linked to the cluster.

Those living in Auckland are being urged to work from home, while schools and nurseries will close to pupils apart from the children of essential workers.

Bars and restaurants are also being told to close. Travel in and out of Auckland will be restricted to those returning home to the city, or those leaving who live elsewhere.

“We've had 102 days, and it was very easy to feel like New Zealand was out of the woods,' Ms Ardern added.

“No country has gone as far as we did to not have a resurgence. But because we were the only ones, we knew we had to have a plan.

“My request is to not be dispirited or disheartened... This is something we have prepared for.”

