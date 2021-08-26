New York’s governor reveals 12,000 extra Covid deaths

Workers prepare the Times Square Wheel, a Ferris wheel constructed in Times Square, ahead of its opening in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers in protective suits disinfect the compound of a primary school before schools reopen for the upcoming semester, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 25, 2021. Photo: China Daily via Reuters

New York’s new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from Covid-19 than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, told the public.

Delivering another blow to what’s left of former governor Andrew Cuomo’s legacy, Ms Hochul’s office reported that nearly 55,400 people have died of the Coronavirus in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s up from about 43,400 that Mr Cuomo reported to the public on Monday, his last day in office.

The Democrat who was once widely acclaimed for his leadership during the Covid-19 outbreak resigned in the face of an impeachment drive after being accused of sexually harassing at least 11 women, allegations he disputed.

Mr Cuomo’s lawyer Rita Glavin and his campaign staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Japan expanded its Coronavirus state of emergency yesterday for a second week in a row, adding eight more prefectures as a surge in infections fuelled by the Delta variant strains the country’s health care system.

The government last week extended the state of emergency until September 12 and expanded the areas covered to 13 prefectures from six including Tokyo. With four new prefectures added to a separate “quasi-emergency” status, 33 of Japan’s 47 prefectures are now under some type of emergency measures.

Eight prefectures were upgraded from quasi-emergency status to a full emergency. They include Hokkaido and Miyagi in the north, Aichi and Gifu in central Japan, and Hiroshima and Okayama in the west.

“In order to protect the people’s lives, the priority is to maintain the health care system,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said as he announced the emergency. “In order to overcome this crisis led by the Delta strain, I seek further cooperation from everyone.”

Japan’s state of emergency relies on requirements for eateries to close at 8pm and not serve alcohol, but the measures are increasingly defied. Unenforceable social distancing and tele-working requests for the public and their employers are also largely ignored due to growing complacency.

The Japanese capital has been under the emergency since July 12, but new daily cases have increased more than tenfold since then to about 5,000 in Tokyo and 25,000 nationwide. Hospital beds are quickly filling and many people must now recover at home, including some who require supplemental oxygen.

More than 35,000 patients in Tokyo are recovering at home. Only a small percentage of hospitals are taking virus patients, either for financial reasons or because they lack the capability to treat the infections.