New York sets up vaccine clinics on beaches and prize giveaways including $5m lottery to increase jab uptake

New York City will be administering vaccines on beaches and popular summer spots this weekend as residents will be celebrating Memorial Day.

The city will be deploying mobile vaccination buses across these spots to increase uptake of the vaccine.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed in the state after it recorded an average of 123,806 daily doses in the past two weeks, which is down 43pc from April 12.

As of May 23, New York has fully vaccinated 43pc of its 20 million residents.

“We are going to combine the joy of summer and the beaches reopening with the vaccination effort and this weekend mobile vaccination buses will be out there at beaches all over the city and other key spots where people are going to be congregating to enjoy the summer,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

This is one of many initiatives the city and state are doing to entice people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with the mayor announcing possible prizes for those who get the jab.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday will be entered to win Knicks tickets and anyone who gets the jab on Thursday will be entered to win tickets to next season’s game, while Knicks merchandise will also be given to some lucky winners.

The mayor also announced a contest for anyone 18 and over who gets vaccinated in any of the city-run sites on Monday. It includes prizes of staycations, concert tickets and broadway shows.

Across the whole state, further prizes will be administered to those who get vaccinated at select state-run sites over the next week.

Those who receive a jab at these sites will be given a lottery scratch ticket with prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week.