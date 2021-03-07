New setback for Covid-19 vaccination as roll out to over-80s hit due to Moderna jab shortfall

The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine to the over-80s will be hit in the coming weeks – this time due to a shortage of the Moderna jab, Independent.ie has learned.

It means that a significant number of patients in this age group will wait longer for the vaccine.

In a late-night email to GPs last night the HSE said the available vaccine supply is approximately 15pc less than the required amount to meet the total over-80 cohort.

This is due to a change in the Moderna vaccine delivery schedule.

“This means you may not receive the total order for these coming weeks.”

It said in all instances “the amount you are to receive will be advised to you and any shortfall in vaccine for the over-80 age group will be allocated in your next order and so on through March.”

It hoped to have a significant ramp-up in vaccine delivery in April as increased supplies arrive in Ireland.

The news is the latest setback to the vaccination programme and follows shortages of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine which is administered to healthcare workers and will begin roll out to people at serious Covid risk due to underlying conditions this week. .

All over-70s are getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Several GPs last week failed to get a scheduled delivery and others got too few doses.

The HSE letter to GPs, which was sent through the Irish Medical Organisation I(MO) said :” Unfortunately, these supply issues are outside of our controls we come to the conclusion of the first phase of the Over 70 vaccination programme, it is timely to reflect on the positive outcome for our over 85’s age group and to learn from the challenges which have arisen.

“Over 1,300 GP practices representing in excess of 3,000 GPs and their teams have now received their first delivery which has ensured that the vast majority of 72,000 over 85 year olds will have been administered with the first dose. “In addition, with the expert management of vaccine supplies, use of Moderna and some second deliveries, GPs have already vaccinated a significant number of those in the 80 to 84 age cohort.

It expected nearly 95,000 doses will have been administered by the end of last week with a further further 37,000 sent out in the coming week.

“ There are a very small number of practices, now less than 30, who are due to receive first delivery next week for their over 85s and it is also intended to commence the vaccination of those who are homebound and in our acute hospitals.

“The HSE wishes to acknowledge that there were problems with communication with GPs generally and that some issues have arisen with the distribution of vaccines to some GP Practices over the last week and we wish to apologise to GP practices, their teams and the patients who may have been impacted by these.”

“Based on our collective experience over the past few days, the feedback from GPs and their patients, and working with the IMO, we are adapting our processes to ensure over the coming short period we will be able to provide GPs with sufficient notice of delivery volumes, increased support and regular updates

“As you are aware, the vaccination programme is limited internationally by the supply of vaccine and our programme to date has ensured that all available vaccine is distributed and administered as quickly as possible. The supply required for the completion of the programme by mid-May remains on target.”

“However, due to a reprofiling of the Moderna vaccine delivery schedule, the total vaccine doses available for distribution in the coming weeks is now slightly less than previously advised. The available vaccine supply is approximately 15pc less than the required amount to meet the total over-80 cohort. This means you may not receive the total order for these coming weeks but, in all instances, the amount you are to receive will be advised to you and any shortfall in vaccine for the over-80 age group will be allocated in your next order and so on through March with a significant ramp-up in vaccine delivery in April as increased supplies arrive in Ireland. Unfortunately, these supply issues are outside of our control.”

It said that if any any additional supply becomes available, this will be provided to you at the earliest opportunity.

“Importantly, we expect that the totality of the over-70s programme will be completed within the original timeframe of mid-May. To ensure that there is as fair and equitable distribution of vaccine throughout the 12-week programme we will allocate to you a volume of vaccine based two principles- availability of supply and ) fair and equitable distribution.

“Having regard for the position above, where you are scheduled for a delivery, the volume of vaccines allocated to you will be set out in the Order Confirmation you will receive by email from the National Cold Chain Service. So as to facilitate your planning in terms of inviting patients to clinic, we will confirm your order no later than the timelines indicated below for deliveries scheduled for next week. For all subsequent deliveries, we are now working to ensure that you receive 7 days’ notice in respect of delivery confirmation and amount of vaccine to be supplied.

“The next step will be to consolidate the new arrangements next week, link you with your relationship manager and streamline the process for the following week and each week thereafter Finally, we are wholly committed to providing you with a quality service.”

