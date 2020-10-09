New penalty regime of fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions to be drawn up

A NEW penalty regime of graduated fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions is to be drawn up, ministers have decided this evening.

The Departments of Justice and Health are to draw up legislation for different levels of fines for offences like not wearing a face covering on public transport.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19.

At present the fines for such breaches are up to €2,500.

Its understood that no specific sums were discussed for any new fines that would be included in the legislation.

Read More

Earlier this week Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested a new penalty regime could be considered where members of the public are fined €50 for not wearing a mask or €200 for leaving a county under lockdown.

The law currently provides for fines of €2,500 for breaching some laws like organising a gathering or not wearing a mask on public transport.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks at a private Fine Gael meeting.

The Department of Health proposed a system of new fines a number of weeks ago but the idea has been resisted by the Department of Justice.

This afternoon Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was asked if he supports the idea.

He said: "There's already fines in place for not wearing face masks."

But he added: "If An Garda Síochána indicate that it might make a difference in their ability to implement the law it's certainly something I'm willing to consider this afternoon."

He said: "Overall my view is that we're doing all we can to support people making these decisions voluntarily. It's the best thing to do.

"While I know there are sanctions available in our public transport it's still the case now when you get onto a Luas I'm now seeing the overwhelming majority of people wearing a mask.

"I think the reason why many of them wear a mask is out of a desire to look after their own health and other passengers.

"So I'll see what the rationale is for such a potential decision [to being in new fines] later on today."

Proposals for the new graduated system of fines are to be brought to Cabinet within weeks.

Separately, ministers discussed adopting the EU’s planned ‘traffic light’ system for international travel.

The European Commission’s proposal would see countries categorised into green, amber and red risk levels based on Covid-19 rates.

The new system is to be discussed at an EU meeting on Tuesday and the Cabinet here is expected to discuss the plans on the same day.

The Government has long-signalled its intention to adopt the EU plans but issues relating to Covid-19 testing at airports remain unresolved.

Read More

Online Editors