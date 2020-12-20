New mutant strain of Covid in UK raises concerns as visitors return for Christmas

Britain last night alerted the World Health Organisation about the new mutant variant of the Covid virus - a variant that was said by Boris Johnson to be "up to 70pc" more transmissible than earlier strains.

As the mutant strain is uspected to spread more quickly, Irish homecomers may inadvertently help in the spread of the mutant virus over the Christmas period. Though chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has continued to urge people not to travel home for Christmas, Irish authorities do expect some influx of people travelling home from the UK.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the British government's chief scientific adviser, did not put a number on it but agreed the new strain - now officially named VUI-202012/01 - showed a "substantial increase in transmissibility".

He said the new variant contained 23 different genetic changes, many associated with parts of the virus which control how it binds to human cells.

More than 60pc of new infections in London were now accounted for by the variant, said Vallance. "It moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant."

The new variant first occurred in September in the South East, Vallance said. By mid-November, it accounted for 28pc of all new Covid infections in the capital, rising to 62pc by December 9.

Thousands of mutations have been observed in SARs-CoV-2 since it was first genetically mapped in January. Some have been associated with increases in transmission but none, like this latest strain, have been shown to alter the severity of the disease.

Vallance added that there was "no evidence" the new strain was more virulent but there were "theoretical reasons" to suggest it may alter the human immune response.

"Our working assumption from all the scientists is that the vaccine response should be adequate for this variant of the virus," he told a press conference. "We need to keep vigilant about this."

Scientists are racing to answer three crucial questions: whether the new strain is indeed transmitting more readily as suspected; if it makes people sicker and the prognosis for those who catch it worse; and whether vaccines would be effective against it.

Ewan Birney, deputy director-general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory and joint director of its European Bioinformatics Institute in Cambridge, said he did not think it likely the new strain would impact on mortality.

"If the new variant was going to have a big impact on disease severity, we would have seen that by now," he said. "Hospital cases as a proportion of numbers of infections would have either rocketed or dropped dramatically. Neither has happened."

Variants of viruses are in themselves not unusual. There have been many mutations in the virus since it emerged in 2019 and this is to be expected. SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus and these viruses mutate and change.

Public Health England (PHE) said that, as of December 13, some 1,108 cases of this new variant had been identified, predominantly in the south and east of England.

The speed of its spread may be something to worry about. If the virus spreads faster it will be harder to control. However, there have already been various strains of Covid-19 with no real consequence.

The Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium said it is difficult to predict whether any given mutation is important when it first emerges, and that it would take "considerable time and effort to test the effect of many thousands of combinations of mutations".

It said the biggest concern is any change that leads to an increase in reinfections or vaccine failure - and that most attention is on mutations in the gene that encodes the spike protein. There are currently about 4,000 mutations in the spike protein gene.

The UK's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty agreed that there is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments - but he said "urgent work" was under way to confirm this, and warned it was "more vital than ever" that people continued to take action to reduce the virus spread

It is not the first novel strain detected in the UK. A number of variants have been detected using sequencing studies. A specific variant has previously been detected in western Europe and North America, which is thought to spread more easily but not cause greater illness. But it is thought this is the first strain to be investigated in such detail by PHE.

New variants are not always a bad thing. They could even be less virulent. However, if they spread more easily but cause the same disease severity, more people will end up becoming ill in a shorter period of time. We do not yet know if the virus will become more harmful. Only changes that make viruses better for transmission are likely to be stable and result in new circulating strains.

The pressure on the virus to evolve is increased by the fact that so many millions of people have now been infected. Most of the mutations will not be significant or give cause for concern - but some may give the virus an evolutionary advantage which may lead to higher transmission or mean it is more harmful.

The latest clinical advice is that it is highly unlikely this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine.

The vaccine produces antibodies against many regions in the spike protein, and it is unlikely a single change would make the vaccine less effective.

However, this could happen over time as more mutations occur, as is the case every year with flu.

PHE said this new variant includes a mutation in the spike protein and that changes in this part of the spike protein may result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people.

As part of their response to the variant, scientists will be growing the new strain in the lab to see how it responds. This includes looking at whether it produces the same antibody response, how it reacts to the vaccine, and modelling the new strain. It could take up to two weeks for this process to be complete.

COG-UK is carrying out random sequencing of positive samples across the UK to compile a sequencing coverage report, which is sent to each of the four public health agencies each week. Random sampling is important to capture regional coverage.

While other variants have been identified in the past, it appears this strain is spreading fast, meaning it could be more transmissible, and therefore warrants further investigation.

In October a study suggested that a coronavirus variant that originated in Spanish farmworkers spread rapidly throughout Europe. The variant is known to have spread from farmworkers to local populations in Spain in June and July, with people then returning from their holidays in Spain most likely playing a key role in spreading the strain across Europe.

