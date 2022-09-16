New Covid vaccines to protect against latest Omicron variants to be rolled out as booster jabs next month

The new vaccine targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of Covid-19. Stock image

New Covid-19 vaccines which protect against strains of the Omicron variant are to be added to the booster jab roll out here from next month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

Supplies of the vaccines have already arrived here. They protect against the dominant BA.5 strain as well as the BA.4 strain while separate jabs which target the BA.1 strain of Omicron were also approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in recent weeks.

They will be available to everyone over 12 who is eligible for a booster vaccine.

It had been thought they would be reserved for older age groups or the immunocompromised.

They will be used in the booster campaign along with existing booster jabs – protecting against the original Wuhan strain of Covid-19 only- this autumn and winter.

Mr Donnelly said he accepted the recommendations which were made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the interim Chief Medical Officer (iCMO). Professor Breda Smyth who has endorsed these recommendations.

NIAC has recommended the new vaccines for all those aged 12 years and older who are eligible for a booster.

He said first booster doses continue to be offered to all people aged 12 and older and 5- to 11-year-olds with a weak immune system who have yet to receive one.

A second booster is being offered to people aged 50 to 64,12 or older with a condition that puts you at high risk of serious illness from Covid, pregnant women, healthcare workers and those 12 or older living in a long-term care facility.

The HSE will include the new bivalent booster vaccines, protecting against Omicron from early October.

He said the also plans to start its flu vaccine programme at this time.

“ From October, anyone who is eligible for both a flu vaccine and a booster vaccine can receive them at the same time from participating GPs and pharmacies, so long as they are at least four months since their last Covid vaccine or infection.”

“Officials in my department have secured access to adapted bivalent vaccines through participation (in partnership with the European Commission and other Member States), in the EU’s Covid vaccination Strategy.

“Doses of bivalent adapted vaccines have already been delivered to Ireland thanks to provisions of Purchase Agreements negotiated by the Commission as part of the EU’s Covid strategy.”

Prof Smyth said: “Innovations in science continue to inform our management of Covid and the recommendation made by NIAC is a welcome update that will offer continued protection to those most vulnerable to severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“The best vaccine for you is the one you are offered at the time you are offered it, and I want to reassure people that all Covid, existing mRNA vaccines and adapted bivalent vaccines, are remarkably effective and offer good protection against the worst impacts of COVID-19. It is really important that anyone yet to receive any course of Covid vaccine does so as soon as possible and that anyone for whom a booster dose is recommended makes arrangements to receive that booster.”