New coronavirus strain may infect children more easily, says scientist on Covid advisory group to UK government

The new strain may be more capable of infecting children, a scientific advisor to the British government has said.

The new coronavirus strain which prompted the government to ban travel to and from the UK may infect children more easily than previous strains of Covid-19, Professor Neil Ferguson of NervTag has said.

NervTag (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats advisory group) is Britain’s equivalent to Nphet and speaking recently at one of the group’s Q&A sessions, Prof Ferguson said it appeared the new mutation infected children more easily.

Professor Ferguson also disclosed there was “strong evidence that the mutant strain was 50pc more transmissible than the previous virus”.

Read More

“There is a hint that it has a higher propensity to infect children.. but we haven't established any sort of causality on that, but we can see that in the data.

"What we've seen over the course of a five or six-week period is consistently the proportion of pillar two cases for the variant in under-15s was statistically significantly higher than the non-variant virus."

Prof Ferguson did urge caution around the findings, though, adding that more research would need to be done on the matter before any conclusions should be drawn.

Another NervTag member Prof Wendy Barclay was keen to point out that the advisory group are not saying “this virus specifically attacks children”.

Prof Barclay continued: “We know that SARS-CoV-2, as it emerged as a virus, was not as efficient in infecting children as it was adults, and there are many hypotheses about that.

"And again, if the virus is having an easier time of finding an entrance cell then that would put children on a more level playing field. Therefore children are equally susceptible perhaps to this virus as adults, and therefore given their mixing patterns, you would expect to see more children being infected.

"It's not just the viruses specifically targeting them, but it's just that it's now less inhibited, if you like, to get into the children," Ms Barclay explained.

The outbreak of the new strain named VUI-202012/01 over the last month or six weeks in Britain has prompted Boris Johnson to elevate the south-east of the UK, including London, to Tier 4 of restrictions - the strictest lockdown so far.

The Tier 4 notice equates to a stay at home order for over 20 million people in England, with fears the rest of the nation will soon be following London into a harsh lockdown.

Read More

Online Editors