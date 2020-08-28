Nearly half a million people have deleted the Covid-19 tracker app from their phones

A BRIEF technical issue has led to some people deleting the Covid-19 tracing app, leaving 1.2 million active users compared to the 1.65 million who downloaded it since early July.

The app has been downloaded by 33pc of the Irish population – among the highest rates in Europe – and its developers have been hired to roll out a similar service in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Gibraltar and Pennsylvania.

Like many European versions, Ireland’s app uses architecture designed by Alphabet’s Google and Apple. A Google Play Services update caused the app to rapidly drain handset batteries for a two-day period earlier this month.

“There were some issues, which we have addressed with Google and Apple. We’ve a total of 1.65 million downloads, there were of course some that were deleted and we’ve probably about 1.2 million active users, but we are seeing people reloading,” Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid said.

308 users registered positive tests in the app’s first seven weeks of operation, generating almost 700 close contact alerts – a proportion of whom then tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Reid added.

“The app is working, it is an element of our key tools in terms of contact tracing and testing,” he said.

