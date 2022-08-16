Nearly all those who died from Covid-19 since start of pandemic had at least one other condition

The extent to which people with pre-existing illnesses are vulnerable to Covid-19 is revealed in new figures showing nearly all those who died from Covid-19 to February last had at least one other medical condition.

Just 183 of the 5,384 people who died from Covid-19 over nearly two years of the pandemic had it cited as the sole cause of death.

The figures from the Central Statistics Officer (CSO) showed four in five of those whose death certs said they died from Covid-19 had at least three other medical conditions.

Death certificates listed 4.2 other illnesses on average per person.

The largest number of accompanying conditions of Covid-19 deaths were diseases of the respiratory system accounting for 98pc.

Pneumonia was certified as a condition in 3,023 or more than half those who died.

Chronic lower respiratory diseases were cited on 948 , or 18pc of death certificates, of which 714 , or 13pc, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Doctors have previously pointed to the higher risks from catching Covid-19 for the medically vulnerable due to factors such as lower immune systems and having higher levels of baseline inflammation.

CSO statistician Gerard Doolan said: “This analysis classifies Covid-19 deaths by their accompanying medical conditions.

“A death certificate may list multiple medical conditions, based upon which, the underlying cause of death (UCOD) is identified .

“The data included in this analysis comprises of deaths between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2022 where Covid was the underlying cause of death in a total of 5,384 deaths.”

He pointed out a death due to Covid-19 differs from a death with Covid-19.

In the first Covid-19 is identified as the main underlying cause.

In the second Covid-19 is one of a number of conditions listed in those certified as a death of a person with the virus.

Covid was the underlying cause of death in 2.3pc of all deaths involving cancer of the bronchus or lung, in 3pc of all deaths where breast cancer was reported, and in almost 6pc of all deaths which mentioned prostate cancer as a condition suffered by the deceased person.

Asthma was certified in 136 Covid deaths which accounted for 18pc of all fatalities with a mention of asthma.

Obesity was reported in 80 Covid deceased , accounting for 19pc of all deaths affected by the condition.

Some 91pc of Covid deaths were in people aged 65 and over; 75pc in the over 75s and 42pc in those aged 85 and over.

More men died from Covid, making up 53pc of the deaths.

The top ten conditions reported on death certificates were pneumonia, dementia, chronic lower respiratory diseases, hypertension, chronic ischaemic heart disease ,malignant neoplasms, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, atrial fibrillation and flutter and heart failure.

In all there Covid-19 was listed as a medical condition in 6,255 during this period of nearly two years but was indentfied as due to Covid in the 5,384 cases.