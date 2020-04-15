Nearly €1m worth of donations has provided 55,000 meals for frontline staff

Nearly €1m worth of donations has provided over 55,000 meals for frontline staff from a non-profit organisation.

The 'Feed the Heroes' campaign has raised €933,000 over the last four weeks through 15,000 donors and delivered 55,000 meals to healthcare staff nationwide.

The meals have been delivered daily to community test sites, contact tracing sites, hospitals and emergency services nationwide.

15pc of the meals have been to staff in ICU and High Dependency Units and another 15pc were delivered to emergency responders such as paramedics.

Meals have also been delivered to ward teams who are isolating from their canteen and colleagues and lab workers.

Feed The Heroes Fund founder Cian O’Flaherty said: “The support has been amazing to date and we would ask people to continue to support in whatever way they can. With each meal costing approximately €7 to prepare and deliver even the smallest amount can make a real difference.”

“During that time our meal deliveries have become much more than just food. It has become a social connection, a reminder that despite being physically distant we are all connected. It is a real privilege to be able to support critical frontline workers in this way.”

The initiative was established by Cian O’Flaherty and Tad McAllister several weeks ago with a view to raising €1,000 to fund a few meals for hard working staff however donations flooded in and nearly €1m has been raised.

Donations can be made on the Feed the Heroes GoFunMe page and website www.feedtheheroes.com.

Online Editors