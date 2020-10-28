National network of public health teams for schools will be rolled out next week

Department of Education officials and experts from the public health advisory body, Nphet, are to meet stakeholders to answer questions and offer reassurances about safety. (Stock photo: PA)

A national network of dedicated public health teams for schools will roll out next week as part of intensifying efforts to ensure the education system stays open.

A new public awareness campaign on the best approaches on keeping Covid-19 out of schools is also being launched.

They are among the commitments given to teacher unions and other education stakeholders today in discussions on the reopening landscape for schools after the mid-term break.

Department of Education officials and experts from the public health advisory body, Nphet, are to meet stakeholders to answer questions and offer reassurances about safety.

As schools broke up for mid-term break one issue causing major concern was delays in contact tracing and testing of close contacts of Covid suspected or confirmed cases and out of hours difficulties in contacting public health teams.

More tracers are being recruited to improve the service generally , but there will also be special teams for schools staffed by both public health and education department officials, and a dedicated helpline for schools dealing with a positive case.

In advance of Mondays’ re-opening , there is also a commitment to ongoing, weekly engagement involving the department, public health professionals, school management and unions

According to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) there will be a considerable scaling up in engagement, which will include the provision of information on the latest school-based data relating to Covid provided at each meeting.

Good ventilation is seen as key in minimising the risk of transmission of the disease but as the winter sets in school are worried about the practicalities of keeping windows and doors open.

The Department of Education has committed to publishing further guidance on this issue, while a full review of all sanitising products being used in schools is underway after the recall of one brand last week.

Following today’s meeting, INTO general secretary John Boyle said the commitments secured go some way to addressing some of the increasing concerns they h ad about “the viability of an absolutist approach to keeping schools open.”.

He said “ reliable and transparent public health advice and data must be at the heart of decision making and we need to recognise the challenges and strain on our schools and especially on our school leaders at this time. “

