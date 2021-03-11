‘My grandmother was robbed of many more years of her life’

Jason Sheehy was so excited to call over to his grandmother’s house in the Grove, Dingle, to deliver a slice of cake after his virtual graduation ceremony last November. Nobody was home so he rang her mobile as she was always contactable on the phone.

She told him there was “nothing to worry about” but she had gone to hospital with a pain in her hip and had been diagnosed with a hairline fracture. Sadly, Hannah Sheehy would never return to her beloved Co Kerry home.

She contracted Covid-19 in the local community hospital and lost her life to the virus on January 27.

“She was 90 years of age but she had a lot left to give,” Jason said.

“People often dismiss the elderly, especially when they are a good age, but my grandmother had so much time left in her. She was robbed of many more years of her life.”

It’s a narrative which has been upsetting for the thousands of grandchildren who have lost their grandfather or grandmother in the pandemic.

The statistics show that 93pc of all Covid-19 reported deaths in Ireland were among those aged 65 and over. Many had underlying conditions, but the heartbreaking reality is that the majority would still be alive had it not been for coronavirus.

“We didn’t get to be by her side and that’s the killing part,” Jason said.

“They’re taken from their bed and put straight into a body bag. The coffin was sealed and she was never to be seen by us again. There’s no real closure.”

Hannah was someone who was “always on the go” before the pandemic. She loved her bingo on the weekends and often dined out in the family eatery, Sheehy’s Anchor Down Restaurant.

“She usually went there on a Sunday night and had the fishcakes and she’d have to wash it down with a slice of apple and berry pie and a cup of tea,” he said.

“The tea had to be there at the same time or she’d be twisting her head at me if it wasn’t on the way.”

Their last outing together was at the family restaurant in September, when Hannah celebrated her 90th birthday. She initially didn’t want to make a fuss but decided on the day she wanted to go out for dinner.

“It was all very last minute and I remember my mam rushing in to Tralee to get some 90th birthday balloons, but she was so happy. That’s the sad thing, she had been so good and well over the last couple of years. I’m so glad we had that last family meal together.”

A mother to six sons, the family often joked that maybe a girl might have “taken some of the pressure off”, but she loved her grandchildren and children equally.

“We are all suffering, I understand it is taking its toll on everyone, but you have to think of the elderly.”

Anne Doyle from Rathfarnham, Dublin, also lost her 92-year-old grandmother and namesake to Covid-19 in April last year.

Better known as Nancy, she passed away in Marymount Care Centre on April 15 at the height of the first wave.

Her granddaughter said it’s hurtful to see some be dismissive of the elderly or those in nursing homes.

“You cannot measure someone’s life by how old they were. On that argument, elderly people shouldn’t be entitled to the protection of normal healthcare, by that argument you’re opening up the floodgates to say people in their 80s should be denied a place in A&E. It is preposterous. They are people with families and they all matter.”

Nancy Doyle had three children and five grandchildren and was described as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.

She was very involved in the Rathfarnham community and particularly the local church.

On the day of her funeral, neighbours formed a guard of honour on the Ballyboden Road and applauded as she made her final journey.

“She had loads of friends in the nursing home and was really popular. In high-school terms she definitely would have been the popular girl.”

Anne, who works as an entertainer, last saw her grandmother in February 2020 before she left for a tour in Germany.

It was cancelled in March as the virus began to take hold in Europe and she returned home to Dublin, but sadly due to lockdown restrictions she didn’t get to see Nancy again.

“The initial plan was to have some sort of commemoration or mass on her birthday in October, but that didn’t happen due to lockdown. Then we thought we could say a proper goodbye on her one-year anniversary on April 15, but that won’t happen now either.”

After a difficult year for her family, Anne said there is now some hope after her other 88-year-old grandmother received her first dose of the vaccine.

“I’m supposed to be taking her for her second jab on Easter Saturday, which is sadly ironic as we lost Nancy around Easter last year. It is a bittersweet feeling.”