‘My grandmother was robbed of many more years of her life’

Hannah Sheehy went to hospital with a fractured hip, but never returned home after catching Covid

Hannah Sheehy celebrating her 90th birthday last September Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Jason Sheehy was so excited to call over to his grandmother’s house in the Grove, Dingle, to deliver a slice of cake after his virtual graduation ceremony last November. Nobody was home so he rang her mobile as she was always contactable on the phone.

She told him there was “nothing to worry about” but she had gone to hospital with a pain in her hip and had been diagnosed with a hairline fracture. Sadly, Hannah Sheehy would never return to her beloved Co Kerry home.

She contracted Covid-19 in the local community hospital and lost her life to the virus on January 27.

