'My current plan is not to implement any further changes' - Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on taking Covid-19 pay cut

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe has said government ministers do not plan to take a Covid-19 wage cut.

Mr Donohoe said he and his colleagues have not been given a wage increase that public servants or other politicians have received.

He said he as a result does not plan to "implement any further changes in that area."

"The reason for that is I, as a member of cabinet, and it's been a great privilege to have been a member of the Irish government now for a number of years, I have not experienced any of the wage increases in recent years that every other public servant, or indeed many politicians have.

"I didn't believe at the time, and don't believe now that it would have been appropriate for me to get the wage improvements that were available to many," he told Newstalk's Pat Kenny Show.

“Because of that my current plan at the moment is not to implement any further changes in that area."

He added: "We are paid well for doing that job, and because of that we have not experienced the changes that others have, and I believe that was correct then and I believe that was the right course of action for us to take."

Commenting on research from Chambers Ireland which said 85pc of businesses will close due to the Covid-19 health crisis, Mr Donohoe said: "We have very large parts of our economy that have either went into a form of stasis or indeed have shut down because of where we are with Covid-19.

"However, what I should emphasise is what is so different to where we were in recent years, is while our economy has unfortunately changed very quickly over a short period of time, it has done that because of the public health choice that we have made as opposed to economic issues."

He continued: "Both those things together do give us a foundation for rebuilding not only the public health of Ireland, but also the economy of our country, which I'm confident that we will do."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today told the Dáil that the government is to decide on a "roadmap" for reopening Ireland.

He said it will be presented for consideration by Cabinet tomorrow.

Online Editors