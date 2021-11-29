| 1.5°C Dublin

My child got Covid without having been anywhere... apart from school

Sheena McGinley, of Dalkey, Dublin, with her daughter Lara (8) who has Covid. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Sheena McGinley

Despite recent refrains of “We believe that the school environment is still, in relative terms, a safe environment for children” from senior health officials, there are increasing numbers of under-12s queueing at testing centres.

Given the fact vaccines have yet to be administered to that demographic, I’ve felt – for some time – that my kids are sitting ducks. Much to their annoyance, I’ve become that zero-craic parent, insisting on masks during rare jaunts to the shop and limiting their rigorous social lives outside of school.

