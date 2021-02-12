| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mutations show we can’t leave poor nations behind in vaccine race – the pandemic is not over until it’s over everywhere

Eilish O'Regan

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

How soon the people of an African village are vaccinated against Covid-19 may influence when you can have a drink in a pub in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Scientists say the pandemic is not over anywhere until it is over everywhere.

It’s one of the stark lessons we have learnt in recent months about how the virus changes and mutates before it emerges in a more infectious form in the UK, Brazil and South Africa. And they are only the strains we know about.

Most Watched

Privacy